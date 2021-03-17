Robert L. Salomon Sells 10,000 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total value of $210,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:BZH opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33. The company has a market cap of $645.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.39 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.30 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. Beazer Homes USA’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 748.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 75,951 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 55,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the 3rd quarter worth $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

BZH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

