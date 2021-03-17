Robert W. Baird Lowers UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) to Neutral

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $248.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.44% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, UniFirst currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.67.

UNF opened at $232.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.27. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $121.89 and a 1 year high of $258.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26 and a beta of 1.03.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The textile maker reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm had revenue of $446.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.79 million. Research analysts expect that UniFirst will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,281,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,636,000 after purchasing an additional 116,125 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P bought a new position in UniFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $21,443,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in UniFirst during the third quarter worth about $10,439,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 234,042 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

