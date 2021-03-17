Robert Walters (LON:RWA) Hits New 52-Week High at $590.00

Robert Walters plc (LON:RWA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 590 ($7.71) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.66), with a volume of 22726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.45).

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of Robert Walters in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £446.53 million and a P/E ratio of 72.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 543.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 464.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.68.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 11 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Robert Walters’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Robert Walters’s payout ratio is 0.56%.

Robert Walters Company Profile (LON:RWA)

Robert Walters plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional recruitment consultancy services worldwide. The company offers permanent, contract, and interim recruitment services in the fields of accounting and finance, banking and financial services, engineering, human resources, information technology, legal, sales and marketing, secretarial and support, and supply chain and procurement.

