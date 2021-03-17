Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 29,943 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.07% of Rockwell Automation worth $19,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $1,505,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 101.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $258.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.38 and a 52 week high of $268.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $250.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.22.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total value of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total value of $4,530,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,278 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ROK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

