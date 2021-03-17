Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Unit’s (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) Quiet Period Set To Expire on March 24th

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Unit’s (OTCMKTS:RCLFU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 24th. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Unit had issued 22,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 12th. The total size of the offering was $220,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Unit’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of RCLFU stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Unit has a one year low of $9.99 and a one year high of $10.88.

