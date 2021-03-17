Rowan M. Trollope Sells 6,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.41, for a total transaction of $1,004,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,548,041.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FIVN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.69. 24,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,757. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $201.75. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -312.92 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average is $155.47.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $127.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,336,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 19,083.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 272,017 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,440,000 after purchasing an additional 270,599 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,081,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,108,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.06.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.