Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) Short Interest Down 27.2% in February

Royal Dutch Shell plc (OTCMKTS:RYDAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 178,800 shares, a drop of 27.2% from the February 11th total of 245,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Royal Dutch Shell stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.34. 9,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,265. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $22.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.77.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

