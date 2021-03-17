Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 49.3% from the February 11th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, President Christopher D. Clark bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.12 per share, with a total value of $91,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $195,170. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 62,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,450 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,167,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after purchasing an additional 505,376 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,806 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Royce Micro-Cap Trust by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 25,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Royce Micro-Cap Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

RMT stock opened at $12.00 on Wednesday. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.67 and a 200-day moving average of $9.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

