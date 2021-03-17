RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $51.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of RMBL opened at $52.71 on Tuesday. RumbleON has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a market cap of $117.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.85). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Research analysts forecast that RumbleON will post -11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleON by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of RumbleON in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RumbleON during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

