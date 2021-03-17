RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) Stock Price Up 9.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)’s stock price rose 9.1% during trading on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $51.00 to $70.00. The stock traded as high as $58.99 and last traded at $57.50. Approximately 179,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the average daily volume of 82,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RumbleON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Get RumbleON alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of RumbleON during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter worth $261,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RumbleON by 23.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in RumbleON during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RumbleON during the third quarter worth $374,000. 20.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $128.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.85). RumbleON had a negative return on equity of 353.94% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON, Inc. will post -11.35 EPS for the current year.

RumbleON Company Profile (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also provides third-party financing services.

See Also: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.