Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Rush Enterprises’ earnings. Rush Enterprises reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will report full year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Rush Enterprises.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 2.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. Rush Enterprises has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $50.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

In other news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after buying an additional 1,053,334 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,160 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,213 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,929,000 after acquiring an additional 625,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,788,000 after acquiring an additional 461,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

