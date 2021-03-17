Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISCK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 9.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in Discovery by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 147,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DISCK opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.22.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

