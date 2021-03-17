Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,120 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,828 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Hawaiian by 169.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,548,694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,989,000 after buying an additional 9,772,262 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,084,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 39.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Hawaiian by 840.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,135,606 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Hawaiian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

FHB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Hawaiian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

