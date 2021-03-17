Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,495 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SVMK were worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVMK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. increased its position in SVMK by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Equity Management Inc. now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK during the first quarter worth $189,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVMK in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of SVMK in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SVMK. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet cut SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVMK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

SVMK stock opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -26.70 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that SVMK Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 90,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $2,271,758.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $207,075.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 586,296 shares of company stock valued at $15,249,628. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

