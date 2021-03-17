Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,196 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Magenta Therapeutics worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $70,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Magenta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.28% of the company’s stock.

MGTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Magenta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.06.

Shares of NASDAQ MGTA opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.14.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Magenta Therapeutics Profile

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

