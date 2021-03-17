Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,923 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 535.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 33,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 416.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 23,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

