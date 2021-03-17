Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,100 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coherent were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,214,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $332,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Coherent by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,673,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $251,027,000 after purchasing an additional 88,797 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 15.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 605,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,126,000 after buying an additional 80,559 shares during the period. Central Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Coherent by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 385,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,708,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coherent alerts:

COHR opened at $248.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.64 and its 200-day moving average is $155.99. Coherent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.21 and a 1-year high of $264.64.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COHR. TheStreet raised Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark cut shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.