Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 4,300 Shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 94,965.4% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 266,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 265,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cumulus Media by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cumulus Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ CMLS opened at $11.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $236.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average of $7.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Cumulus Media Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $11.65.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Cumulus Media Inc. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cumulus Media news, major shareholder Brigade Capital Management, Lp sold 125,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $1,216,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

