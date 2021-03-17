Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 264

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 289 ($3.78) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.
Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.22) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £616.25 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.24.
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.
