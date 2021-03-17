Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) Price Target Cut to GBX 264

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 289 ($3.78) to GBX 264 ($3.45) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 246.50 ($3.22) on Tuesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a 12 month low of GBX 155.64 ($2.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 319.50 ($4.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £616.25 million and a P/E ratio of 14.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 256.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 258.24.

Get Sabre Insurance Group alerts:

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.