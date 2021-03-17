Safran (EPA:SAF) PT Set at €136.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €136.00 ($160.00) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SAF. UBS Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on shares of Safran and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €112.00 ($131.76).

Safran has a fifty-two week low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a fifty-two week high of €92.36 ($108.66). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €113.18 and its 200 day moving average price is €107.57.

About Safran

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

