Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Receives $82.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.13.

SAGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SAGE opened at $76.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 2.23. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $98.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.93.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.