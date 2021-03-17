Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €15.80 ($18.59) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €21.50 ($25.29) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Salzgitter has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €18.92 ($22.26).

Shares of Salzgitter stock opened at €24.07 ($28.32) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.23. Salzgitter has a 52-week low of €7.77 ($9.15) and a 52-week high of €27.26 ($32.07). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is €18.37.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

