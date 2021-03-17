Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Salzgitter (OTCMKTS:SZGPY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Salzgitter from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Salzgitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZGPY remained flat at $$2.97 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.17. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.19.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

