Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) Short Interest Update

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 224,100 shares, an increase of 39.0% from the February 11th total of 161,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,241.0 days.

SAXPF stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.