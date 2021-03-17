Sanjay C. Shah Sells 4,570 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $139.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $221.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -309.27 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research cut shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Beyond Meat from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.89.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

