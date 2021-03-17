Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sanmina Corporation is engaged in providing electronics contract manufacturing services. It focuses on engineering and fabricating complex components and also on providing complete end-to-end supply chain solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers. The Company’s services include product design and engineering, including initial development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction services and manufacturing design release; manufacturing of components, subassemblies and complete systems; final system assembly and test; direct order fulfillment and logistics services, and after-market product service and support. Sanmina Corporation, formerly known as Sanmina-SCI Corp., is based in San Jose, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $41.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $18.43 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,897 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 112,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Sanmina by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 40,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

