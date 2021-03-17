Saybrook Capital NC Sells 455 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Saybrook Capital NC decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,670 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern accounts for approximately 3.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $54,275.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,676.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.96.

NYSE:NSC traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.43. 13,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,714. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.58 and a 200 day moving average of $234.32. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $264.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

