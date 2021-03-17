Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Short Interest Update

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the February 11th total of 25,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of SMIT traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 71,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.07 million, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Schmitt Industries has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.46.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 83.29%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Schmitt Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time under the Schmitt Dynamic Balance System brand name.

