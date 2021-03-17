Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 405,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 74,468 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 85,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 12,773 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,285,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,023,000 after purchasing an additional 248,157 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 815,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,019,000 after acquiring an additional 46,545 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 116,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $42.16 on Wednesday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 70.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $492.11 million for the quarter. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 0.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

