Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Towercrest Capital Management

Towercrest Capital Management grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after buying an additional 1,069,254 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,608,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,375,000 after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,586,000 after buying an additional 699,084 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,441,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,285,000 after buying an additional 203,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,145,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,099,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.18. 1,977 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,961. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $76.91.

