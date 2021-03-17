Scotia Capital Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,618,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,284,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,173,000 after buying an additional 396,845 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

IWB opened at $224.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.54. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $120.20 and a twelve month high of $225.80.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

