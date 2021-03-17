Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter worth $36,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $54.37 and a 52-week high of $100.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $85.05.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 54.01%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.09.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

