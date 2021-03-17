Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 53,774 AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 216.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMC opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.87.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.31 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $2,790,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,317,145 shares of company stock valued at $548,400,177. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners cut shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

