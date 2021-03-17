Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 3,037 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

NYSE COP opened at $56.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.66. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.07, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

