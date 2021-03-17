Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 780 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 67.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CME Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total value of $183,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $418,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,226,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,300 shares of company stock worth $4,946,990. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CME opened at $207.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

