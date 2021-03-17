Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $251,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 299.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair cut Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.57.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $25.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.45. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $30,277,497.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,685,743.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,100,501 shares of company stock worth $85,676,652 over the last three months.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

