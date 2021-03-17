Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) Senior Officer Sells C$154,833.00 in Stock

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA) (NYSE:SA) Senior Officer Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.90, for a total transaction of C$154,833.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,234,542.40.

Christopher Justin Reynolds also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 10th, Christopher Justin Reynolds sold 54,107 shares of Seabridge Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.60, for a total transaction of C$1,168,711.20.

SEA opened at C$21.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -258.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$23.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.80.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Seabridge Gold from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in British Columbia, Canada; and Courageous Lake property located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

