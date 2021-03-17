Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.52. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 380%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.14 million.

SBCF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBCF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.00. 207,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $13.30 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.07.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.