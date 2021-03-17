Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) CEO Stephen C. Smith Acquires 5,314 Shares

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SGAM) CEO Stephen C. Smith bought 5,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $52,661.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SGAM opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,505,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,008,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $6,635,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seaport Global Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $2,348,000.

About Seaport Global Acquisition

Seaport Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

