SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 15.20 Per Share

SEGRO Plc (LON:SGRO) announced a dividend on Friday, February 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.20 ($0.20) per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $6.90. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SGRO opened at GBX 914.60 ($11.95) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.90 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 641.80 ($8.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 998.20 ($13.04). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 943.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 937.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.85, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

