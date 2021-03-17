Seigniorage Shares Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Seigniorage Shares token can now be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000317 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $3.56 million and $273,066.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.24 or 0.00457711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.06 or 0.00063625 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00058086 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.18 or 0.00125526 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.96 or 0.00074327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.56 or 0.00578045 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,383,476 tokens. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using US dollars.

