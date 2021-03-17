Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Purchased by Corient Capital Partners LLC

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $298,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.86. 18,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,003. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $88.00 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

