Serge Crasnianski Acquires 250,000 Shares of Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) Stock

Photo-Me International plc (LON:PHTM) insider Serge Crasnianski purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of £127,500 ($166,579.57).

Shares of PHTM stock opened at GBX 64 ($0.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.43. Photo-Me International plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 32.50 ($0.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 67.40 ($0.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £241.93 million and a PE ratio of 213.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 51.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Photo-Me International in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Photo-Me International

Photo-Me International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Asia, and internationally. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, amusement machines, business service equipment, laundry machines, and children's rides.

