Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.81

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.81 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 2543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on SVC shares. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 2.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.06%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SVC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $64,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

