ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director Sells $2,071,650.00 in Stock

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Director J. Richard Cashio sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $2,071,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 453,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,816,266.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J. Richard Cashio also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

On Friday, March 12th, J. Richard Cashio sold 82,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $4,681,380.00.

NASDAQ SFBS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.25.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 38.46%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,060,000 after acquiring an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $2,421,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $1,499,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $896,000. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.