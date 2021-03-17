Shadows Market Cap Hits $20.48 Million (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last week, Shadows has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shadows has a total market capitalization of $20.48 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00004813 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $262.27 or 0.00452984 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.82 or 0.00061865 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.76 or 0.00137755 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00055208 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.21 or 0.00078088 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.73 or 0.00574691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About Shadows

Shadows’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,350,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi.

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

