SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SharpSpring had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%.

NASDAQ:SHSP traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $18.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,099. SharpSpring has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $26.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.81. The firm has a market cap of $219.74 million, a PE ratio of -32.68 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

In other news, CEO Richard Alan Carlson sold 150,000 shares of SharpSpring stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

SHSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lowered SharpSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of SharpSpring in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

About SharpSpring

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

