Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Trading Down 6.3%

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) was down 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $84.38 and last traded at $89.25. Approximately 2,068,815 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 129% from the average daily volume of 903,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.27.

Several brokerages have commented on FOUR. Piper Sandler began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $75.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.53.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day moving average of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 269.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

