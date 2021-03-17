Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Research Coverage Started at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SHLS. Barclays initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $38.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.33. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $29.52 and a 12 month high of $44.04.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

