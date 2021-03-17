Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Stock Price Down 5.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares dropped 5.8% during trading on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $41.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Shoals Technologies Group traded as low as $35.39 and last traded at $35.95. Approximately 1,782,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 2,342,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.17.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SHLS. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.33.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

